Police conduct misuse of drugs act warrant in De Bruce
Members of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team and Cleveland Police Special Constabulary conducted a misuse of drugs act warrant in De Bruce.
The warrant took place on Wednesday, July 10 in the afternoon following complaints of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. The outcome was negative but it is a reminder that police will take action if there is a suspicion of drugs offences.
Acting Sergeant Rodgers of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: “Our team work closely with our partners and local residents and look to proactively deal with any information passed to us relating to illegal drugs.
“I urge members of the public who have concerns about the misuse of drugs in their area to contact police on 101 so that we can assess the information and progress it where necessary.”
You can also call 999 in an emergency and contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.