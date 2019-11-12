Police confirm 14-year-old girl Caitlyn Smailes last seen in Hartlepool has been found

Cleveland Police has confirmed an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old girl last seen in Hartlepool has led to her being found.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 4:13 pm
Cleveland Police said Caitlyn Smailes had last been seen in Sheriff Street in Hartlepool and has said she has since been found. Image copyright Google Maps.

The call for help was issued after Caitlyn Smailes was last spotted on Sheriff Street in the town shortly after 10.30pm yesterday, Monday, November 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The force put out the plea for help earlier this afternoon, Tuesday, November 12, as officers worked to find her.

It has since confirmed Caitlyn has been found and thanked all those who helped support the appeal.