Police confirm 14-year-old girl Caitlyn Smailes last seen in Hartlepool has been found
Cleveland Police has confirmed an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old girl last seen in Hartlepool has led to her being found.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 4:13 pm
The call for help was issued after Caitlyn Smailes was last spotted on Sheriff Street in the town shortly after 10.30pm yesterday, Monday, November 11.
The force put out the plea for help earlier this afternoon, Tuesday, November 12, as officers worked to find her.
It has since confirmed Caitlyn has been found and thanked all those who helped support the appeal.