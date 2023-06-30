Police confirm dog has died after it was 'badly injured' during Hartlepool aggravated burglary
The pet belonged to the occupants of a house in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool, which one of four houses targeted by raiders in around one hour.
Cleveland Police have also revealed that two men arrested in connection with their inquiry have been bailed while investigations continue.
The force, who are still appealing for camera footage from the public, added that “high visibility patrols” will also continue across the weekend in the areas where the raids took place.
A Cleveland Police statement on Friday, June 30, said: “Two men, aged 26 and 34, arrested in connection with a series of aggravated burglaries across Hartlepool on Tuesday night, 27th June, have been released on police bail whilst officers conduct further inquiries.
“The burglaries took place at addresses on Leamington Parade, Miers Avenue, Amberton Road and Hazel Grove whilst a vehicle was stolen from an address on Allerton Close.
“Thankfully nobody was hurt in these incidents but sadly a pet dog belonging to the occupants of the house in Leamington Parade, was badly injured and had to be euthanized as a result.
“Additional, high visibility patrols will continue in these areas throughout the weekend.
“Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage us asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101, or alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or submitted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”