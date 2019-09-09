Police confirm missing Hartlepool man James Casey has been found
Cleveland Police have confirmed that James Casey has now been found following their urgent appeal.
By Faye Dixon
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 08:43
On the morning of Monday, September 9, police confirmed that James Casey, 37, has been found after being reported missing since the afternoon of Saturday, September 7.
He was last seen around Bruce Crescent and Clarence Road in Hartlepool and has now been found in the town.
Officers were urgently appealing to trace him.
Cleveland Police have now thanked the public for their help.