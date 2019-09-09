Police confirm missing Hartlepool man James Casey has been found

Cleveland Police have confirmed that James Casey has now been found following their urgent appeal.

By Faye Dixon
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 08:43
James Casey has been found Photo: Cleveland Police

On the morning of Monday, September 9, police confirmed that James Casey, 37, has been found after being reported missing since the afternoon of Saturday, September 7.

He was last seen around Bruce Crescent and Clarence Road in Hartlepool and has now been found in the town.

Officers were urgently appealing to trace him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cleveland Police have now thanked the public for their help.