Police crackdown following rise in anti-social behaviour during Hartlepool Carnival

With the event’s centenary celebrations reaching a climax this weekend, Hartlepool Police have issued a dispersal order covering large parts of the Headland.

This means gangs of youths risk arrest if they ignore requests from officers to disperse and leave the area.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Friday: “A dispersal order is in place in The Headland over the weekend whilst Hartlepool celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Headland Carnival.

The shaded area shows where the Hartlepool Police dispersal order is during the Hartlepool Carnival weekend.

“The carnival has been running for the last week and the area has experienced a rise in anti-social behaviour across the last seven days.

“In order to ensure that this is a safe space for families to enjoy the fun, the dispersal order will prevent large groups of teenagers congregating together in an intimidating manner.

“The dispersal order runs from midday today, Friday, 11th August, to midday on Sunday, 13th August.

"It will cover the areas from Northgate to Middlegate, then Middlegate to St Hilda’s Crescent, Victoria Place to Moor Terrace and The Promenade to Sea View Terrace.”

The traditional nutty slack coal-carrying race is due to begin at 3pm at the Cosmopolitan Hotel, in Durham Street, and finish at The Glove, in Northgate.