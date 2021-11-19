Police dismantle suspected cannabis farm with hundreds of plants in Hartlepool

A suspected cannabis farm has been discovered in Hartlepool’s York Road.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:09 pm
Police dismantled the suspected cannabis farm on Wednesday, November 17./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing team dismantled a suspected cannabis farm of around 200 plants at an address on Wednesday, November 17.

Cleveland Police have said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact the police on 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

