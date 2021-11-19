Police dismantle suspected cannabis farm with hundreds of plants in Hartlepool

Police dismantled the suspected cannabis farm on Wednesday, November 17./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing team dismantled a suspected cannabis farm of around 200 plants at an address on Wednesday, November 17.

Cleveland Police have said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact the police on 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.