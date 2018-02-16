Police drugs warrant at Hartlepool flats

Police carried out surprise searches for drugs at four flats in Hartlepool today.

Cleveland Police carried out the misuse of drugs warrant in Wynyard Mews in Hartlepool.

A small amount of Class B and C drugs were recovered from the premises.

A man who was found to be in possession of the class B drugs was cautioned.

A 48-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary that he was wanted for and is currently in custody.

The police thanked members of the community who passed on information about the supply of drugs in the area.

Anyone with information on criminal activity is asked to contact the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team at Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.