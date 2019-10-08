Police find suspected Class B drugs in Hartlepool property near play park and school
Officers have recovered suspected Class B drugs from a Hartlepool property in a recent search.
On Monday, October 7, the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed a misuse of drugs warrant on the town’s Elwick Road.
Officers recovered a large quantity of suspected Class B drugs in the search.
A 21-year-old female and a 30-year-old male are scheduled to attend the police station later in the week to help police with their inquiries.
Sergeant Dack, of the Community Safety Team, said "The community raised concerns to us regarding the production of cannabis and the comings and goings at the address.
“Due to the location of the address near a children's play park, a local primary school and supported living for young adults this intervention was key to protecting those most vulnerable in our community.”
To report drug related activity contact Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.