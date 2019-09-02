Police granted more time to question Middlesbrough man arrested in London suspicion of terror offences
Police have been granted another five days to quiz a man arrested on suspicion of committing terrorism offences.
A 21-year-old Middlesbrough man was arrested in London on Saturday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
A court extension was approved on Monday which will give detectives until Saturday September 7, to hold and question him.
A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing North East, which are leading the investigation with Cleveland Police, said: "Cleveland Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public."
Following the arrest, police searched four addresses - one in north London, two in Middlesbrough and one in nearby Teesville.
Searches were carried out at addresses in Middlesbrough and in Teesville and bomb disposal experts were also called in by police .