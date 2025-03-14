Police helicopter and stinger device help trap four suspects after Hartlepool pursuit of suspected stolen car
Four males aged between 15 and 20 were later arrested after the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene in Fieldfare Road, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, March 13.
Cleveland Police said the incident began at around 5pm in the town’s West View Road.
The force said in a statement: “The police helicopter assisted with the incident after the Volkswagen Polo, which was reported stolen in a two-in-one burglary out of the Cleveland area, did not stop for officers.
“Officers on the ground followed the vehicle before deploying a stinger and the car came to a stop on Fieldfare Road where the four males made off.
“Four males aged 15, 17, 18 and 20 were arrested on suspicion burglary dwelling and theft and they remain in police custody at this time.
“The 18-year-old man is also additionally arrested on suspicion of driving offences.”