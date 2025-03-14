Police helicopter and stinger device help trap four suspects after Hartlepool pursuit of suspected stolen car

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:19 BST
Police used a stinger device to deflate a suspected stolen car’s wheels after it failed to stop for officers.

Four males aged between 15 and 20 were later arrested after the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene in Fieldfare Road, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, March 13.

Most Popular

Cleveland Police said the incident began at around 5pm in the town’s West View Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said in a statement: “The police helicopter assisted with the incident after the Volkswagen Polo, which was reported stolen in a two-in-one burglary out of the Cleveland area, did not stop for officers.

Two people have been charged after a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped in Hartlepool's West View Road. Picture by Frank Reid.placeholder image
Two people have been charged after a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped in Hartlepool's West View Road. Picture by Frank Reid.

“Officers on the ground followed the vehicle before deploying a stinger and the car came to a stop on Fieldfare Road where the four males made off.

“Four males aged 15, 17, 18 and 20 were arrested on suspicion burglary dwelling and theft and they remain in police custody at this time.

“The 18-year-old man is also additionally arrested on suspicion of driving offences.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice