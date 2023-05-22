Officers are “in and around” Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, after the alarm was raised about a confrontation near the area’s shopping parade on May 22.

While there were no police visibly present when the Mail attended the scene, broken glass could be seen opposite the shops.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon: “Officers are currently in and around Wynyard Road, Hartlepool after receiving several reports at around 1.15pm of a violent incident involving several people, and a vehicle being damaged.

Broken glass could be seen opposite the Wynyard Road shops on Monday afternoon.

“Police have taken some initial details and inquiries into the circumstances are underway.”

We will bring you more information once we have had it confirmed.

