News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Police 'in and around' Hartlepool's Wynyard Road amid multiple reports of 'violent incident'

Police are investigating multiple reports of a “violent incident” involving several people and a car.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:46 BST

Officers are “in and around” Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, after the alarm was raised about a confrontation near the area’s shopping parade on May 22.

While there were no police visibly present when the Mail attended the scene, broken glass could be seen opposite the shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon: “Officers are currently in and around Wynyard Road, Hartlepool after receiving several reports at around 1.15pm of a violent incident involving several people, and a vehicle being damaged.

Broken glass could be seen opposite the Wynyard Road shops on Monday afternoon.Broken glass could be seen opposite the Wynyard Road shops on Monday afternoon.
Broken glass could be seen opposite the Wynyard Road shops on Monday afternoon.
Most Popular

“Police have taken some initial details and inquiries into the circumstances are underway.”

We will bring you more information once we have had it confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Casualty freed by firefighters following two-vehicle collision on A179 Hart bypa...
The incident was said to have taken place near Hartlepool's Wynyard Road shops.The incident was said to have taken place near Hartlepool's Wynyard Road shops.
The incident was said to have taken place near Hartlepool's Wynyard Road shops.