Police in Hartlepool appeal for help to identify masked off-road bikers in cemetery
Police are asking information for information about the incident in North Cemetery off Hart Lane on Wednesday, April 24.
The force has released a number of pictures of individuals on bikes they are wishing to identify and trace.
Some of the riders have their faces covered with one wearing a balaclava.
Another features a male in camouflage clothing.
Hartlepool Police stated: “Police in Hartlepool are seeking information on a large number of people riding off-road bikes in a dangerous and antisocial manner in Hart Lane Cemetery on Wednesday 24th April.”
See the Cleveland Police website for more photos of the riders.
The cemetery is no longer used for burials apart from the opening of family plots, but is a well used by visitors and dog walkers.
Anyone with information about the riders or where the bikes are kept is asked to call police on the 101 quoting reference SG24026238.