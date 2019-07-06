Police investigate possible stolen car after collision near Hartlepool shops
Officers in Hartlepool are investigating whether or not a vehicle has been stolen after a crash near to some shops in the town.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 18:40
Cleveland Police were called to the King Oswy shops at around 10am on Tuesday, July 2 to reports that a car had collided with a fence.
A force spokeswoman confirmed that inquiries are ongoing to establish whether or not the vehicle is stolen.
Anyone with any information can contact Cleveland on the non-emergency number 101.