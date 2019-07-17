Police investigation continues into death of man hit by lorry on the A19
Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A19.
By faye.dixon
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:50
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash whereby the pedestrian sadly died.
The collision took place at around 10.50am on Tuesday, July 16 on the A19 southbound near to the A1027 over bridge. No formal identification has taken place as yet, however, the pedestrian is believed to be a male aged in his forties.
Any witnesses are urged to contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting event number 120452.