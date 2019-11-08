Police issue closure order on Hartlepool house following drug dealing and anti-social behaviour reports

A closure order has been put in place. Picture: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Members of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team applied for a closure order at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 6 for a property in the Headland and Harbour area of the town.

Evidence given by the team, which included drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, was reviewed in court.

Following the hearing, a closure order was granted for a property at Mariners Point, Hartlepool, for a period of three months until February 6, 2020.

The address is now closed to everyone except the woman who lives there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is permitted to remain at the address until 12pm on November 20, 2019.

A statement from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on Facebook said: “After this time the premises will be closed to all persons aside from officers of the local authority and persons with the authorisation of the local authority.

“If anyone who is not permitted to enter the address does so during this time frame, they are committing an offence and may receive a fine, imprisonment or both.”

Anyone who witnesses the order being breached by people accessing the property is urged to contact Cleveland Police on the emergency number 999.