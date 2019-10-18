Police issue partial closure order on Hartlepool house following anti-social behaviour and drug dealing
Members of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team have placed a partial closure order on a property in the town following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.
Members of the team attended Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, October 18, to apply for a closure order for a house on Fieldfare Road in Hartlepool.
Evidence was given of anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and disorder and the team were granted a partial closure order for a period of three months until January 18, 2020.
This means that the dwelling and garden are closed to all other than the female owner, service providers and essential maintenance workers.
If anyone other than those listed enters the premises, they are committing an offence and may receive a fine, imprisonment or both.
Ashleigh Wood, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “We applied for a Closure Order at Court after receiving numerous complaints from the community about activity occurring at the address which was causing misery for many local residents.
“The order was granted by magistrates due to the evidence presented outlining prolific drug dealing, violent offences and the use of weapons at the address.
“We will continue to act upon information and complaints we receive to make Hartlepool’s communities a safer place to live. We encourage anyone who is currently experiencing problems similar to this to report incidents to the Community Safety Team.”
To report anti-social behaviour in your area contact police on 101, the Anti-Social Behaviour Team at Hartlepool Borough Council on 01429 523100 or call 999 in an emergency.