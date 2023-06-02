News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Police issue warning to Hartlepool shed owners after burglaries increase

Hartlepool residents are being reminded to secure their sheds after police received reports of thefts this week.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:37 BST

Two householders in the Rossmere ward were affected when garden equipment was stolen, and a resident in De Bruce had a pedal bike taken.

Cleveland Police has said there has been an increase in shed burglaries in the town and has advised residents to keep their valuables in a locked garage rather that a shed,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “Unfortunately shed thefts often coincide with the warmer weather, with bicycles, power tools and garden equipment in particular being stolen.

Cleveland Police has reminded residents to secure their sheds after an increase in burglaries.Cleveland Police has reminded residents to secure their sheds after an increase in burglaries.
Cleveland Police has reminded residents to secure their sheds after an increase in burglaries.
Most Popular

“Cleveland Police’s crime prevention officers would advise keeping valuables in a locked garage rather than a shed if at all possible as they tend to have a better level of security.

“But if a shed is the only place you can store such items, please ensure you use good quality closed shackle locks and consider using bolts and nuts for fixings, as well as reinforcing the area of the shed where such fixings are in place.”

Other advice from Cleveland Police is:

Lock items such as pedal cycles together if possible and secure to an anchor point in the shed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep side or rear gates locked to keep the garden area secure.

Consider using a shed alarm and security lighting to deter thieves.

Report any suspicious behaviour or intrusion into gardens or yards to Cleveland Police immediately. You can report via the 101 number or online on at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/. In an emergency always use 999.

Read More
Read More: Where most burglaries were reported in Hartlepool in 2022