Two householders in the Rossmere ward were affected when garden equipment was stolen, and a resident in De Bruce had a pedal bike taken.

Cleveland Police has said there has been an increase in shed burglaries in the town and has advised residents to keep their valuables in a locked garage rather that a shed,

Cleveland Police said: “Unfortunately shed thefts often coincide with the warmer weather, with bicycles, power tools and garden equipment in particular being stolen.

“Cleveland Police’s crime prevention officers would advise keeping valuables in a locked garage rather than a shed if at all possible as they tend to have a better level of security.

“But if a shed is the only place you can store such items, please ensure you use good quality closed shackle locks and consider using bolts and nuts for fixings, as well as reinforcing the area of the shed where such fixings are in place.”

Other advice from Cleveland Police is:

Lock items such as pedal cycles together if possible and secure to an anchor point in the shed.

Keep side or rear gates locked to keep the garden area secure.

Consider using a shed alarm and security lighting to deter thieves.

Report any suspicious behaviour or intrusion into gardens or yards to Cleveland Police immediately. You can report via the 101 number or online on at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/. In an emergency always use 999.

