Police launch appeal after off-road bike seized in Hartlepool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 11.45am on Thursday, October 24, Hartlepool Proactive Team officers spotted an off-road Surron bike being ridden in an “antisocial manner” around the West View area of town.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “When he was stopped by officers shortly afterwards, the 23-year-old male rider was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.
“He has been bailed while enquiries continue.
“We would appeal for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 203828.
“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”