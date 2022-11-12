Police make arrest after man suffers head injury in alleged attack on Hartlepool's Oxford Street
A man suffered head injuries after he was attacked in a Hartlepool street on Friday, November 11.
Officers were called to Oxford Street in Hartlepool shortly after 7pm on Friday following reports that a man had been assaulted by “unknown persons”. Police say those involved got out of a light-coloured car before attacking the victim. A weapon is also believed to have been used in the assault.
The force added in a statement: “The 35-year-old sustained head injuries and received hospital treatment, however his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
"A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing. We would appeal for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV who has not yet spoken to police to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 204356.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you could pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”