Police officers and firefighters attacked with fireworks after attending illegal fire

The aftermath of the fire attended by emergency services. Photograph: Durham Constabulary.

Police officers and firefighters were last night (October 31) attacked with fireworks after attending an illegal fire.

The incident took place in Great Lumley, near Chester-le-Street, and items set ablaze included fridges, bikes and aerosol cans.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Last night when police and fire crews attended the area they had fireworks thrown at them by youths who had gathered around the fire.

“This will not be tolerated and any persons identified will be prosecuted for assault on an emergency worker. Nobody deserves to be assaulted at work let alone people who are trying to safeguard a community.”

Police officers are urging parents in the area to educate their children about the dangers of such behaviour.

The spokesperson added: “Please educate your children. If the fire service are attending these fires and being attacked, this will impact on response times to an emergency, which could put your family and friends at risk.

“Neighbourhood wardens from Durham County Council will also be patrolling the area and removing any waste that is being gathered to be burnt later.”

The illegal fires are an ongoing problem on the green at Great Lumley near Chester-le-Street.

A statement on Durham Constabulary’s social media said: “Over the last week there have been several fires set on the green in Great Lumley. This has become a regular occurrence and is not supported by the Fire Service or the Police.

“Items such as fridges, bikes and aerosol cans are being set alight. This is highly dangerous with the release of toxic fumes and the unpredictable flammable materials can cause serious injury.

“This is fly tipping and arson and is being treated as such.”