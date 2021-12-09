Police plea after man suffers fractured jaw in Hartlepool assault

He was treated at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees after suffering a broken nose, fractured jaw and other injuries following the incident in Hartlepool town centre on Monday, November 15.

Cleveland Police have now appealed for help in tracing the man’s attacker and said in a statement on December 9: “The incident happened at around 3.30am outside the Showroom Bar, on Victoria Road.

"A male victim reported being punched to the face, resulting in him falling to the ground. The victim was taken to North Tees Hospital where he received treatment for injuries, including a broken nose and fractured jaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have issued a photo of a man they want to trace in connection with an assault in Hartlepool town centre.

“Officers are appealing for the man to come forward, or for anyone who may know his identity, to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency 101 number, reference 193792.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.