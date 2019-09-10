Police plea for footage and information after series of break-ins in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage after a number of break-ins in Hartlepool.
On Tuesday, August 27, three men were reported to have broken into containers belonging to a local church and community hall, before approaching a number of properties in Magdalene Drive and trying car doors and front doors at several addresses.
Several caravans were also broken into at a local farm between midnight and 12:20am.
Members of the public are reminded to report any suspicious activity which they may come across by calling Cleveland Police on 101.
Anyone in the local area who may have CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Steven Ridsdale from Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 148675.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.