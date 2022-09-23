Police praise courage of rape victim as her Hartlepool sex attacker is finally jailed

Paul James, 46, from Hartlepool, had been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in 2017 for sexual assaults on two children.

The woman, who was an earlier victim, last year found the courage to tell a relative and the police, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said James raped her 10 times.

James’s victim said in an impact statement that she suffered years of depression and shame.

She also felt that she was to blame for her ordeal and feared that she might be pregnant, adding: “I feel that I have been trapped in a world of pain.”

Rupert Doswell, defending, said: “There is remorse and he does feel guilt for the effect it has had on his mother and his father is very sick.

“He fully acknowledges the impact it has had on the victim both physically and mentally,”

Mr Doswell added that James had been a heavy drinker at the time of the offences, which he had since kept under control, and he expected a significant custodial sentence.

Jailing James for seven year, the judge, Recorder Bryan Cox, told him: “It is claimed that these offences involved a degree of physical and emotional domination on your part.”

James of Victoria Terrace, also received a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This bans him from entering into any intimate relationship with a female or male without disclosing the fact to his offender management unit.

He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Cleveland Police afterwards praised the victim for her courage in coming forward.

A CID spokesperson said: “I’m pleased to see justice being served on Paul James today after over 20 years of torment for his victim, who in 2021 finally found the courage and strength to report this to Cleveland Police.

“Support is available to anyone who has experienced sexual offences and I hope that the bravery shown by the victim in this case will help others to come forward to seek justice.