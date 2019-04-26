Police probes launched after businesses are damaged during early hours incidents

A car damaged shutters of a discount store during an early hours, while a garage showroom was also broken into an hour later.

Separate inquiries are being carried out into an incident at Poundstretcher in Essington Way in Peterlee, where a car drove into its shutters before driving off, and a break-in at Bristol Motors in Mill Hill in the town, where damage was caused before the culprits ran off when police arrived.

Bristol Street Motors in Mill Hill, Peterlee. Image copyright Google Maps.

The damage at Poundstretcher happened at 12.30am on Tuesday, when a small hatchback reversed into the shutters, leaving them damaged.

Around hour later, police attended reports of a break-in at Bristol Street Motors

It is believed two men broke into the showroom and damaged items inside before making off towards North West Industrial Estate after spotting police officers.

Four vehicles on the forecourt of the Hyundai garage were also damaged following the incident.

Anyone with any information about the damage at Poundstretcher should call 101, quoting incident number 8 of April 23.

People with details which could help inquiries into the break-in at Bristol Street Motors can call the same number quoting reference 23 of April 23.