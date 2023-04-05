News you can trust since 1877
Police release descriptions of armed men who threatened home occupants in Hartlepool burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after armed men made threats to householders and stole cash during a burglary in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST

The incident happened in Dunoon Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday, April 4.

Cleveland Police said that three men with weapons entered the property and threatened the occupants. A large amount of cash was stolen as well.

A man, aged 20, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

The incident happened in Dunoon Road./Photo: Google MapsThe incident happened in Dunoon Road./Photo: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses and have now released a description of the suspects.

No one was injured in the incident.

Cleveland Police said: “The first male is believed to be aged in his late teens, 5ft 10in tall, wearing a black puffer jacket, black joggers and a face covering. He had blue eyes and spoke with a Manchester accent.

“The second male wore all black clothing and a Balaclava. He is described as being around 5ft tall.

“The third male was wearing a grey jacket, black bottoms and black shoes, he was wearing a balaclava and appeared to be “young” in age and around 5ft 10” tall.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Rebecca Bessford on 101, quoting incident number 063068.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

