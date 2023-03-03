News you can trust since 1877
Police search for John Gray after report of man assaulting two women in Hartlepool street

Police are pleading for help in tracing a man they want to speak to following reported assaults on two women.

By Gavin Ledwith
57 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers in Hartlepool would like to trace John Gray, 29, after police received a report of a man assaulting two women and making threats to them at an address in Everett Street in the town on the night of Saturday, 18th February.

"He may have information to help ongoing enquiries (Ref 032334).”

Contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting the reference number, or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 11 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police would like to speak to John Gray following reported assaults on two women in this Hartlepool street.
