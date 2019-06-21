Police search for mystery motorist after Aston Martin car suffers thousands of pounds of damage
Police are searching for a motorist with a neck tattoo after an Aston Martin car suffered thousands of pounds of damage in a crash.
Cleveland Police say the man they wish to trace was driving a white box van when it collided with the grey Aston Martin.
The driver of the van – who officers have issued a detailed description of – drove away after colliding with the offside and the rear of the second vehicle.
The incident happened at around 10.15am on Friday morning in Casson Way, Billingham.
Officers believed the collision is linked to a dispute a short time earlier when the driver of the Aston Martin and the driver of a black vehicle were involved in “an altercation” outside the parade of shops in Casson Way.
The driver of the black vehicle is then believed to have returned in the van from the direction of Bowes Road.
The driver of the black vehicle and van is described as a white male, of stocky build, with light-coloured hair and a side parting
He had a tattoo on the right side of neck, which might possibly be his initials, and tattoos on both arms.
Police believe part of the registration plate of the white box van is possibly "NJ" or "NY" and suspect that following the incident it would have extensive front end and rear end damage itself.
They also think it is local to the Billingham area.
Anyone with information about either of Friday’s incidents is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 and quote event number 103734.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.