Police search for Hartlepool man wanted in connection with making threats to kill
Cleveland Police has launched a search to trace a Hartlepool man who is wanted by officers.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:09 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:19 pm
Robert Douglas Smith, 55, is wanted in connection with a serious assault and threats to kill – and police are calling for the public’s help to trace him.
Smith is from Hartlepool, the force said, but has connections in Newcastle. An appeal was launched on social media on Friday, November 8.
Call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference 188730 if you have any information about his whereabouts.