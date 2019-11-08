Police search for Hartlepool man wanted in connection with making threats to kill

Robert Douglas Smith.

Robert Douglas Smith, 55, is wanted in connection with a serious assault and threats to kill – and police are calling for the public’s help to trace him.

Smith is from Hartlepool, the force said, but has connections in Newcastle. An appeal was launched on social media on Friday, November 8.