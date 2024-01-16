Police seek man 'pulling a suitcase' after watches and 'large amount of cash' are stolen in Hartlepool burglary
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “Detectives in Hartlepool are appealing for information after a house in Jameson Road in the town was burgled, with watches and a large amount of cash stolen.
“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man leaving the property at around 8am on the morning of Wednesday, January 10, pulling a suitcase and carrying a bag and a white carrier bag.
“He is described as a white male, medium build, wearing dark clothing and a black woolly hat.
“Anyone with ring doorbell footage or CCTV in that area, who may have captured this on camera, is asked to call Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting reference SE24005431.”