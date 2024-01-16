Police seek man 'pulling a suitcase' after watches and 'large amount of cash' are stolen in Hartlepool burglary

Police have issued a description of a man they want to trace after he was seen “pulling a suitcase” following a house burglary.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “Detectives in Hartlepool are appealing for information after a house in Jameson Road in the town was burgled, with watches and a large amount of cash stolen.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man leaving the property at around 8am on the morning of Wednesday, January 10, pulling a suitcase and carrying a bag and a white carrier bag.

“He is described as a white male, medium build, wearing dark clothing and a black woolly hat.