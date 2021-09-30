Police seek to trace these fans following Hartlepool United's play-off final with Torquay United

Avon and Somerset Police have described the actions as “totally unacceptable” and issued pictures of people they wish to question.

A similar appeal this summer saw two Hartlepool men contact the force over alleged incidents before the June 20 final against Torquay United at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate ground.

Inquiries into these allegations of assaulting an emergency worker and a horse are continuing.

Police want to trace these three people following missile throwing incidents at the end of the Hartlepool United versus Torquay United play-off final in June.

The force now say “items were thrown from within the crowd of Torquay supporters towards Hartlepool fans who had made their way onto the pitch to celebrate their return to the Football League”.

Dedicated Football Officer PC Mark Neal said: “We do not condone football supporters going onto the pitch at the end of the match. But the actions of a small minority of spectators to throw items at them is totally unacceptable.

“CCTV inquiries have been carried out to find images of individuals who we wish to identify.

“We are in close contact with our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall as part of this investigation.

Police have labelled this Torquay fan as C/W 2.

“We are being supported by all clubs and other football-related matters involving people from the Hartlepool section have been dealt with.”

Pools returned to the English Football League after a four-year absence by defeating Torquay 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The force stressed afterwards that “we’re grateful to the majority of fans who were well-behaved and engaged with police both before and after the match”.

Anyone who recognises the Torquay supporters is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221134549.

Fan C/W 3.

