Police seize suspected drugs and weapons from an address in Hartlepool

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team have seized suspected Class A and Class C drugs and several weapons from a property in the town.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:10 pm
Police seized several weapons and suspected drugs from the property on Powell Street.

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a misuse of drugs warrant in Powell Street on Tuesday, December 14.

Following the raid, police seized suspected Class A and Class C drugs from the property, along with several weapons.

Police have confirmed on Wednesday, December 15, that the investigation is still ongoing.

Sergeant Chris Phelan has said that the raid is just one of the ways that police can tackle drug-related crime in the town.

He commented: “Tackling drugs in our communities is one of our top priorities and conducting drugs warrants is just one of the tools at our disposal for dealing with the problem.”

Anyone concerned about suspected drugs activity in their community can call 101 or alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

