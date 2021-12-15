Police seize suspected drugs and weapons from an address in Hartlepool

Police seized several weapons and suspected drugs from the property on Powell Street.

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a misuse of drugs warrant in Powell Street on Tuesday, December 14.

Following the raid, police seized suspected Class A and Class C drugs from the property, along with several weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Chris Phelan has said that the raid is just one of the ways that police can tackle drug-related crime in the town.

He commented: “Tackling drugs in our communities is one of our top priorities and conducting drugs warrants is just one of the tools at our disposal for dealing with the problem.”

Anyone concerned about suspected drugs activity in their community can call 101 or alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.