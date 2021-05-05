West Yorkshire Police first spotted the cloned car in Bramham on the northbound carriageway, beginning a pursuit when it failed to stop.

It headed through North Yorkshire Police’s area towards County Durham, where Durham Constabulary was waiting with a stinger device to puncture its tyres – with three damaged by the spikes.

It was followed for a further two miles before it came to a stop.

Two men were arrested, with one since charged with a number of offences and wanted by police in Scotland and Manchester.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Assisting our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police, our traffic cops conducted a rolling roadblock to clear a section of motorway.

"Waiting just over the Durham border, our officers executed this textbook stinger deployment to bring the BMW to a halt.”

There were no injuries or damage to police vehicles.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was identified as a cloned vehicle, and failed to stop when requested.

"It then carried on at speeds over 100mph through North Yorkshire and then into Durham, where the vehicle was stung and then came to stop.

"The male driver, aged 30, was arrested – for the offences of dangerous driving, failing to stop, document offences, fraudulent plates.

"The passenger was detained but he was released with no offences to face.

“The driver has since been charged with the driving offences.”

The pursuit happened on the afternoon of Thursday, April 29.

