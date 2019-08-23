Police team seize motorbike driven dangerously in Hartlepool

A motorbike has been seized in the Rift House area of Hartlepool after being driven dangerously in the town.

By Faye Dixon
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 07:54
The motorbike was seized

On the morning of Thursday, August 23, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police received numerous calls reporting an off-road motorbike that was driving in a dangerous manner around the Rift House estate of the town.

The bike and its riders, who were described as causing a nuisance, were located by PCSOs. They were found on the the rugby club fields in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "Upon sighting the officers, the males made off. However, after a short area search, officers located the bike abandoned in a nearby street."

The bike was then recovered by police on the same day and they assure members of the public that it will no longer be causing a nuisance to the residents nearby.