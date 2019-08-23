Police team seize motorbike driven dangerously in Hartlepool
A motorbike has been seized in the Rift House area of Hartlepool after being driven dangerously in the town.
On the morning of Thursday, August 23, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police received numerous calls reporting an off-road motorbike that was driving in a dangerous manner around the Rift House estate of the town.
The bike and its riders, who were described as causing a nuisance, were located by PCSOs. They were found on the the rugby club fields in the area.
A spokesperson for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "Upon sighting the officers, the males made off. However, after a short area search, officers located the bike abandoned in a nearby street."
The bike was then recovered by police on the same day and they assure members of the public that it will no longer be causing a nuisance to the residents nearby.