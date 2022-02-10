Police to crack down on off-road bikers

Durham Constabulary say anyone seen riding an off-road bike, quad or 4x4 in East Durham unlawfully risks have the vehicle seized straightaway.

The scheme aims to crackdown on nuisance riders and, initially, will target the Peterlee, Shotton Colliery and Wingate areas.

The notices also cover e-scooters which are currently illegal to use anywhere other than private land.

Durham Constabulary are also working with its partners including Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen and Durham County Council to raise awareness of the crackdown.

Warning signs are being erected in the areas to notify potential offenders of the new rules and the force is also working with Durham’s Police and Crime Commission Joy Allen, Durham County Council and Darlington Borough Council to raise awareness of the scheme and encourage residents to report any incidents and help identify those responsible.

Sergeant Gavin Rutter, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are committed to tackle issues that have a detrimental effect on residents and take positive action against offenders regarding off road vehicle nuisance.”

Commissioner Allen said: “This initiative will be very much welcomed by local residents in the affected areas who have been calling for these illegally driven bikes to be confiscated immediately to prevent the drivers causing harassment, alarm and distress in their local communities as well as untold damage to community open spaces.

“I would urge anyone who knows where these bikes are being stored or who is riding them illegally to it so we can seize the bikes and take enforcement action against the riders.”