Police uncover cannabis farm containing 200 plants worth £168,000

Police have recovered over 200 cannabis plants from an address in Hartlepool, thought to be worth around £168,000.

The haul came in the early hours of this morning following a report of suspicious activity at the premises in Lancaster Road.

Two men, aged 34 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug.

They remain in police custody being questioned by officers.

Detective Constable Mark Coverdale, from Cleveland Police Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “Officers arrived at a property on Lancaster Road and were able to arrest two males at the scene after discovering a cannabis farm worth around £168,000.

“We would always encourage anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area to contact us and we will act upon it.”

In August the Mail reported how a police search uncovered a house filled with more than 200 cannabis plants "ready for harvest."

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team de4scribed the find as: "yet another good result for Hartlepool Policing Team and more drugs off the streets" after the discovery worth thousands of pounds.

Following information provided by the public a drugs warrant was executed in Tankerville Street, Hartlepool and officers from the Operational Support Unit.

Police also launched an investigation in March after cannabis plants with a value of £370,000 were discovered when they raided a derelict property in Hartlepool.

Officers raided the old Manor House in Owton Manor Lane and found 445 plants.

The Mail also reported in January how hundreds of cannabis plants were recovered after searches on three different addresses.

Police have seized more than £400,000 worth of cannabis in two days in Hartlepool.

Officers discovered over 200 plants at an address on Hereford Street in the town in the early hours.

They are estimated to be worth in the region of £150,000.

A second discovery of 10 mature plants worth around £10,000 was made on Stephen Street.

And further 500 plants were found at a property in Elwick Road, worth around £275,000.

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.