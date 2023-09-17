Police 'urgently appealing' for help to trace wanted Hartlepool man Matthew Hurst

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Sunday: “Cleveland Police is urgently appealing for help to trace Matthew Hurst who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.

“The 22-year-old is described as a white male who is around 6ft 1 inches tall and of a proportionate build.

“He has links to several areas across Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...