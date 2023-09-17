Police 'urgently appealing' for help to trace wanted Hartlepool man Matthew Hurst
Police are “urgently appealing” for information to help them find a wanted man following an aggravated burglary.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Sunday: “Cleveland Police is urgently appealing for help to trace Matthew Hurst who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.
“The 22-year-old is described as a white male who is around 6ft 1 inches tall and of a proportionate build.
“He has links to several areas across Hartlepool.
“If you have seen Matthew or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 185654.”