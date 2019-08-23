Police warning after adrenaline medication is stolen in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police have released a message to warn the people of Hartlepool of extremely dangerous medication that has been stolen.
Police are warning members of the public of the theft of medication from a vehicle on Brunel Close in Hartlepool. The theft took place in the early hours of Friday, August 23.
The medication that has been stolen is Adrenaline.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "It could be extremely dangerous and have life threatening consequences if taken by anyone other than the person they were prescribed for."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Anyone who may come across the medication is urged to hand it in to their nearest pharmacy or police station.
If any one has any information regarding the theft or if you have been offered the medicine for sale, you should contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting the reference number 144581.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.