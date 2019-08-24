Police warning after animal medications are stolen in Hartlepool
Potentially dangerous farm animal medications have been stolen in the town of Hartlepool.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team has released a message to warn the people of Hartlepool of animal medications that have been stolen.
Pharmasin, a medication called Gentacin which is used to treat skin conditions or infection and Suiseng which is a vaccine has been stolen along with three bottles of Porcilis which are used for immunisations.
Police have warned the public not to buy or take medication that they may be offered.
A spokesperson for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “They were stolen from a farm in the Hartlepool area some time during the last few days.”
The drugs could cause significant health issues if they are taken by humans.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the medication is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting event number 144823.