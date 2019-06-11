Thieves have used hooks to reach inside letter boxes and steal car keys.

Two similar incidents happened overnight on Sunday, June 9, into Monday, June 10, in separate areas of Hartlepool.

At an address in Bede Grove, near Rift House, keys were taken from the inside of a locked front door.

A Ford Fiesta was stolen and cash was taken from a second vehicle. The Fiesta was later recovered.

At a second address in St Mawes Close, in Throston, keys were stolen from a hook inside the front door.

A backpack and purse containing bank cards were stolen from a BMW.

Detective Inspector Ian White, from Hartlepool CID, said: “As a precaution we would like to remind residents to remove their keys from view and away from the vicinity of front doors, so that they can’t be reached from letter boxes.

“This will then significantly reduce an offender’s ability to steal the householders’ vehicle or its contents.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.