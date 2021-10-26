Police warning over attacks on Cleveland fire crews

As Cleveland Fire Brigade gears up its busiest period of the hear, Home Office statistics show its crews were the victims of 39 attacks in the year to March and 397 incidents in the last decade.

The data shows that, since records began just over a decade ago, seven Cleveland firefighters have been physically injured in attacks, crews were subjected to 24 incidents of physical abuse, had objects thrown at them on 213 occasions, suffered verbal abuse 138 times, experienced six episodes of harassment and dealt with at least 16 other aggressive incidents.

Nationally 8,600 attacks have been recorded by fire brigades since 2010-11 – and more than 500 firefighters have been injured.

Police pledge over fire crew attacks

Police chiefs have vowed to use the full force of the law against those who subject emergency workers to "deplorable" attacks.

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs' Council said: “Last year, the maximum jail term for attacking emergency workers was doubled – a clear message that society will not tolerate abuse of our emergency workers.

"We will use the full force of the law to prosecute anyone who uses violence against those on the front line.”

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Any attack on firefighters – who are providing a humanitarian service – is something to be deplored.