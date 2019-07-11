Police warning to drivers after spate of thefts from cars
Police are warning drivers to be vigilant after an increase in thefts from vehicles.
Billingham has recently seen a sudden increase in vehicle break-ins.
A Ford Focus, Seat Ibiza and Vauxhall Astra were targeted by opportunist thieves on Sunday night on Conifer Crescent - items including a bag, sunglasses and phone accessories were taken.
Now Cleveland Police is urging offering owners to keeping their vehicles safe in a bid to prevent thefts:
• Always keep valuables out of sight or remove them;• Ensure windows and doors are locked at all times;• Keep your vehicle in a well-lit area; • Remove signs of owning a Sat Nav e.g. a holder or suction marks on the windscreen;• Consider fitting additional security devices; • Park your vehicle in a secure garage if available.
Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.