Possessing drugs, speeding and jumping red lights - The latest Hartlepool offences dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe Timbs, 20, of King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to complete unpaid work appointments.
Ryan Prest, 31, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £238 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in West View Road on November 29, 2022.
Shaun Baker, 36, care of Eddleston Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend rehabilitation appointments.
Syed Sulayman Ahmed, 18, of Hunter Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted in his absence of jumping a red light on the A689 at Greatham on January 26 last year.
Anthony Wass, 37, of Ridlington Way, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted possessing class C temazepam tablets in Wetherby on July 7, 2020.
Brian Robert Wallace, 34, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £750 fine, £300 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle when required to do so.
Craig James Dixon, 40, of Avon Street, Easington Colliery, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.