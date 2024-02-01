Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Timbs, 20, of King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to complete unpaid work appointments.

Ryan Prest, 31, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £238 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in West View Road on November 29, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Baker, 36, care of Eddleston Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend rehabilitation appointments.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Syed Sulayman Ahmed, 18, of Hunter Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted in his absence of jumping a red light on the A689 at Greatham on January 26 last year.

Anthony Wass, 37, of Ridlington Way, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted possessing class C temazepam tablets in Wetherby on July 7, 2020.

Brian Robert Wallace, 34, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £750 fine, £300 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle when required to do so.