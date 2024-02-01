News you can trust since 1877
Possessing drugs, speeding and jumping red lights - The latest Hartlepool offences dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area have been dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Joe Timbs, 20, of King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to complete unpaid work appointments.

Ryan Prest, 31, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £238 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in West View Road on November 29, 2022.

Shaun Baker, 36, care of Eddleston Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend rehabilitation appointments.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Syed Sulayman Ahmed, 18, of Hunter Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted in his absence of jumping a red light on the A689 at Greatham on January 26 last year.

Anthony Wass, 37, of Ridlington Way, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted possessing class C temazepam tablets in Wetherby on July 7, 2020.

Brian Robert Wallace, 34, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £750 fine, £300 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle when required to do so.

Craig James Dixon, 40, of Avon Street, Easington Colliery, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.