Predatory Hartlepool paedophile jailed for 25 years for catalogue of sex abuse against four children

Mark Sorby, 45, was found guilty of 16 sexual offences assault against four females when they were children after a trial at Teesside Crown Court last month.

The abuse involved him touching the victims in a sexual nature, some of which involved force, over a period of about nine years.

Sorby got away with it for years after telling his victims not to tell anyone.

Mark Sorby.

When one did report it, she was not believed.

But he was convicted when each of his victims gave evidence against him at court and the jury saw through his lies.

All of the survivors of Sorby’s abuse have suffered psychological harm.

One attended Monday’s sentencing and read out an impact statement while Sorby listened over a videolink from prison.

She said: “I have nightmares about what Mark did to me and have previously tried to kill myself.

"This traumatic ordeal has affected my full life. No one deserves to be sexually assaulted and no one deserves not to be believed.”

Another survivor wrote: “You made me feel completely worthless. I cry myself to sleep at night.

"You robbed me of the best years of my life.”

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds said during one sex assault that Sorby dragged and pinned the victim down.

Afterwards he told her: “Nobody will believe you if you tell.”

Jailing Sorby, of Ettrick Walk, Hartlepool, Judge Howard Crowson said: “You are quite obviously a predatory paedophile.

"You are entirely to blame. The offences were carefully carried out so you would not bring suspicion on yourself.

"You clearly have caused a great deal of harm.”

Judge Crowson also sentenced Sorby, who he described as “an offender of particular concern”, to two and a half years extended supervision when he is eventually released.

Stephen Constantine, said in mitigation, that Sorby was a man of previous good character.

He added: “Whilst there are aspects of physical force involved, there are no threats of physical violence.”

Sorby was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order to bar him having contact with girls under the age of 16.

Police praised the victims’ bravery.

Officer in the case Stephen McDonnell of Cleveland Police’s Children and Vulnerable Adult unit (CAVA) said: “All these children have shown tremendous courage firstly in speaking out about the sickening abuse, and then participating in the subsequent police investigation.

“I welcome today’s sentence and although it won’t change what happened to the victims of these deplorable crimes, I hope it will provide some comfort to them and their families in that justice has been served and that they may be able to start moving on with their lives.”

Safeguarding CAVA Chief Inspector Deb Fenny, added: “We all welcome the lengthy prison sentence given to Sorby, and it’s reassuring that he’ll also face severe restrictions and monitoring after his prison term.”

She urged anyone who has suffered abuse, no matter when, to report it to Cleveland Police on 101.