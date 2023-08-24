Presenting fraudulent rail tickets, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Demi Kelly Houseby, 26, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Konnor Murphy, 27, of Stoney Wood Drive, Wynyard, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Bradley Ray Marshall, 18, of Kilmory Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a youth rehabilitation order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Paul Matthews, 39, of Cummings Square, Wingate, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £735 fine, £274 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance in Hartlepool on December 9.

Andrew Brookes, 49, of Kilmarnock Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £145 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Rossmere Way on November 19.

Michael Lee Martin, 38, Union Mews, Hartlepool, was fined £166 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.