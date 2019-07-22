Prisoner used sharpened painting roller in attack on inmate on Christmas Day
A prisoner who attacked a fellow inmate with a sharpened paint roller has been jailed for an extra two years.
Paul Oliver was also armed with a razor blade melted into the handle when he attacked an inmate on a landing of Durham Prison in Old Elvet, Durham City.
Prison Officer Anthony Stanley was given a commendation by Judge Christopher Prince who heard how the officer bravely intervened to stop the fight on Christmas Day, 2017.
Oliver, 24, formerly of Stockton, has a ‘significant record’ for violence, Durham Crown Court heard.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He admitted affray and possession of an unauthorised weapon in prison.
Chris Morrison, defending, told the court Oliver is serving nine years for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and his earliest release date is 2028.
Judge Prince jailed Oliver for two years to run consecutively from his present sentence.