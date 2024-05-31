Professional drivers in Hartlepool urged to stay alert to potential thieves after rise in robberies
These robberies have been happening after vehicles are left unlocked and in the case of taxi drivers, often involve suspects asking to exchange bank notes.
Cleveland Police has been supporting partner agencies throughout the year including businesses and educational institutions to raise awareness, tackle the issue and target hot spot areas known to offenders.
There are some steps that drivers can take themselves however, to help reduce the risk of being targeted by a potential thief.
Stay alert at all times, fit a CCTV system if you can and keep valuables out of sight.
Try and drive to a brightly lit and busy place as these are often covered by CCTV.
Do not try to run after a suspect. Your safety is more important.
For more information, see https://www.cleveland.police.uk/.