Professional drivers in Hartlepool urged to stay alert to potential thieves after rise in robberies

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st May 2024, 17:10 BST
Cleveland Police has seen a rise in the number of reports of robberies in Hartlepool as thieves are reportedly attempting to steal drivers’ cash and phones.

These robberies have been happening after vehicles are left unlocked and in the case of taxi drivers, often involve suspects asking to exchange bank notes.

Cleveland Police has been supporting partner agencies throughout the year including businesses and educational institutions to raise awareness, tackle the issue and target hot spot areas known to offenders.

There are some steps that drivers can take themselves however, to help reduce the risk of being targeted by a potential thief.

Stay alert at all times, fit a CCTV system if you can and keep valuables out of sight.

Try and drive to a brightly lit and busy place as these are often covered by CCTV.

Do not try to run after a suspect. Your safety is more important.

For more information, see https://www.cleveland.police.uk/.