Officers from Durham Police’s roads and armed policing unit intercepted an Audi car suspected to be carrying wanted man Christopher “Chrissy” Barnett in Blackhall Colliery.

The force say Barnett tried to flee on foot and was chased down by B Relief PCs Ross Stephens and Andy Reed.

A police spokesperson added: “He refused to stop so also had the uncomfortable experience of being Tasered for his trouble.”

'We’re glad to see this particular offender back behind bars" say Durham Police after apprehending a wanted man in Blackhall Colliery.

Barnett, who has been wanted on recall to prison since July, was arrested and swiftly sent back to prison to serve a six-week sentence.

Inspector Darren Wild said: “Barnett is a prolific offender on the coast and has done his best to evade justice since being recalled to prison in the summer.