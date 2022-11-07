'Prolific offender' from Blackhall Colliery is back behind bars after he is caught by Durham Police while on the run
A “prolific offender” who has been on the run since the summer is back behind bars after he was detained by police.
Officers from Durham Police’s roads and armed policing unit intercepted an Audi car suspected to be carrying wanted man Christopher “Chrissy” Barnett in Blackhall Colliery.
The force say Barnett tried to flee on foot and was chased down by B Relief PCs Ross Stephens and Andy Reed.
A police spokesperson added: “He refused to stop so also had the uncomfortable experience of being Tasered for his trouble.”
Barnett, who has been wanted on recall to prison since July, was arrested and swiftly sent back to prison to serve a six-week sentence.
Inspector Darren Wild said: “Barnett is a prolific offender on the coast and has done his best to evade justice since being recalled to prison in the summer.
“We will take every opportunity to intercept these criminals and we’re glad to see this particular offender back behind bars.”