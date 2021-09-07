Daniel Hart has been sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment.

Daniel Hart, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday, September 2 after breaching his suspended sentence following a further shoplifting spree.

The 28-year-old was given an 18-week suspended sentence in July this year following a string of shoplifting offences in the Peterlee area.

His latest shoplifting spree including taking four packets of razor blades from an Asda store.

Hart was charged with the offence and appeared at Peterlee Magistrates Court on Friday, September 3 where he was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment.

Chief Inspector Emma Kay said afterwards: “Hart is a repeat offender and a significant nuisance to shops and businesses in the area.

“I hope that this stretch behind bars will give him an opportunity to reconsider his actions and have a positive change in behaviour.”

