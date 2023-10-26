Damage caused by the fire at Tower Chambers, in Hartlepool. (Photo: Cleveland Fire Brigade)

Seventeen people had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at Tower Chambers, on February 2, 2021.

Five had to be rescued by the fire brigade.

Asset Property Management North East Ltd was fined £25,000 at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, October 26, after earlier admitting four breahces of fire safety laws.

Ian Hayton, of Cleveland Fire Brigade.

They were failing to provide adequate general fire precautions, failing to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment, failing to provide adequate fire doors to protect the escape route, and failure to maintain a fire detection and warning system.

The business contracted Total Safety Events to complete the fire risk assessment on their behalf, who then subcontracted the work to Justin Morgan.

Total Safety Events Ltd who were fined £10,000 after it admitted failing to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment.

And Morgan, 37, of Crosslake Gardens, Skelton, received a six-month suspended prison sentence and 120 hours unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to failing to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment and failing to cooperate and coordinate his activities with other responsible persons.

Ian Hayton, Chief Fire Officer at Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We always seek to work with business owners in the first instance to maintain fire safety standards within their premises.

"Where individuals responsible for building fire safety completely disregard their duty and place people at risk, Cleveland Fire Authority will not hesitate to use all of its powers and prosecute offenders where necessary.

“We would like to remind all businesses that they have a duty to comply with fire safety legislation and support is available from our dedicated team of Fire Safety officers.

"In bringing this case to a prosecution, it demonstrates how seriously we take our responsibilities to protect the lives of people within our community.”

Cleveland Fire Authority was awarded costs of £29,782.91.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it works closely with businesses to ensure they comply with regulations and are available to offer practical advice and assistance.