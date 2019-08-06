Property searched in South Shields in relation to Blackhall murder
Police have searched a property in South Shields in relation to the murder of John Littlewood in Blackhall Colliery.
The body of the 36-year-old was found in a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on Tuesday, July 30. Mr Littlewood died as a result of head injuries.
Durham Constabulary police and a forensic team have been spotted at a property in South Shields and the police have confirmed that this is part of their investigation into the murder.
A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “We currently have officers following a number of lines of enquiry into the murder of John Littlewood. These include searching a property in South Shields.”
This follows news that the three men who were arrested in connection have been released under investigation.
Detectives investigating the murder of John Littlewood have reassured witnesses that any information given to them will be treated in the strictest of confidence as they urge people to come forward.